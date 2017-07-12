× Man suspected in U of I scholar’s disappearance indicted by federal grand jury

The man suspected of kidnapping a University of Illinois visiting Chinese scholar was indicted today by a federal grand jury.

28-year-old Brendt Christensen is charged with kidnapping Yingying Zhang in Urbana, Illinois on June 9th.

According to the Dept of Justice, the indictment alleges that Christensen kidnapped and held Zhang and that he used a cell phone and a Saturn, “both instruments of interstate commerce, to commit and in furtherance of the commission of the offense.”

Zhang was last seen getting into Christensen’s car at a bus stop on that day, according to a previously filed criminal complaint. Christensen had been under surveillance about a week after the abduction.

Zhang is still missing and presumed dead, officials said.

If convicted, the penalty for kidnapping is up to life in prison.

The investigation is on going.