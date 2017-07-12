Lunchbreak: Tomato Tatin with puff pastry, camembert, basi pistou, prepared by Margeaux Brasserie chef Michael Mina

Chef Michael Mina

Margeaux Brasserie

11 E. Walton Street

Chicago

www.michaelmina.net/

Tomato Tatin with Puff Pastry, Camembert, Basil Pistou

Ingredients:

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 each shallot, minced

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 sprigs tarragon

1 Tablespoon honey

1/4 cup blended olive oil

2 Tablespoons champagne vinegar

salt to taste

pepper to taste

1/2 cup baby arugula, washed and dried

Directions:

In a blender, puree the cherry tomatoes, shallot, Dijon mustard, tarragon, honey and champagne vinegar until smooth. Slowly drizzle the oil in on medium speed until sauce is emulsified and creamy. Season to taste with salt and pepper and reserve.

Basil Pistou

Ingredients:

1 cup basil leaves, stems removed

1 cup spinach leaves

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 each lemon, zested

salt to taste

pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. In a large bowl, place 2 cups of ice and fill with water until 3/4 full. Blanch the basil and spinach for 10 seconds. Shock in ice water to cool and preserve color, reserve ice water. Place the basil in between two layers of paper towels and squeeze dry. Place into blender. Begin to puree the basil and spinach adding the Parmesan, lemon zest, olive oil and ice water as needed to create a thick but smooth consistency, similar to the Italian Pesto. Season to taste with salt and pepper and reserve

Tomato Tarte Tatin

Ingredients:

5 5.5-inch puff pastry rounds

40 small cherry tomatoes

1 cup Gruyere, grated

1 wheel Camembert about 8 ounces

5 teaspoons whole grain mustard

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

2 teaspoons shallot, minced

1/2 teaspoon thyme, chopped

cornstarch, as needed

2 lg. eggs

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

salt to taste

Note: The tarte molds for this recipe can be purchased online at www.jbprince.com/

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Whisk eggs until white and yolk are fully incorporated, reserve as egg wash. Dock the pastry, by piercing lightly with a fork, or a docker (looks like a spiked paint roller), to make small holes in dough that will let steam escape during baking. Brush the puff pastry with the egg wash. Pre-bake the puff pastry for 10 minutes, remove from oven, and reserve. Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch cherry tomatoes 10 at a time until the skin loosens. Shock tomatoes in ice water, then peel. Lightly squeeze the tomatoes, between two paper towels to extrude excess moisture. Toss cherry tomatoes with garlic, shallot and thyme. Season with salt, pepper and olive oil to taste. Arrange 8 cherry tomatoes in the bottom of a tarte mold. Dust the tomatoes lightly with cornstarch, using a fine mesh sieve to evenly distribute. Be sure not to entirely coat them in cornstarch. Evenly distribute the shredded Gruyre, grain mustard and the Camembert between each tarte mold. Top with the pre-baked puff pastry round. Reserve until ready to serve.

To Assemble and Serve:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Bake the tarte tatins in the oven for 10 minutes or until the puff pastry is crispy and the tomatoes are hot. Pull the tarte tatins from the oven and rest for 5 minutes.

To Plate:

Invert the tarte tatin mold onto a plate. Using a teaspoon, place alternating dots of the tomato coulis and basil pistou on to the tatin. Garnish lightly with baby arugula leaves on top of the tarte.