Lake County swamped with more rain on the way this Wednesday morning

The Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until at least 11AM CDT for Lake, McHenry, and portions of Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties this Wednesday morning. Lake County appears to be hardest-hit with torrential rains totaling nearly 7-inches at Mundelein and 5 to 6-inch totals at many other locations Cars are swamped, roads are blocked as water continue to rise with more rains on the way. An additional 2 inches this morning does not appear out of the question.

Following are some of the early rainfall reports:

Mundelein 6.75 inches

Gurnee 5.45

Lake Bluff 5.38

Lake Vila 5.31

Libertyville 5.17

Elgin (Kane) 4.70

Fox Lake 4.46

Lindenhurst 4.20

Current regional weather radar mosaic…