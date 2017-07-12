Kim Kardashian West shuts down cocaine rumors after Snapchat selfie

Kim Kardashian West is clearing things up after some of her social media followers claimed to see lines of cocaine on a table in the background of one of her Snapchat posts.

Kardashian West posted a Twitter video Tuesday explaining that the pair of white streaks spotted on a black table at a hotel she’s staying at is just part of the table’s marble stone.

She showed up close shots of the table.

Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

On Monday, she initially posted she thought the streaks might be leftover sugar from some candy her kids were eating.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

Kardashian West admonished those who thought the streaks were drugs, saying, “I have kids. It’s just not my lifestyle. I’ve never been like that.”