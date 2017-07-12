Homeowners battle flood waters in Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. -- In far North Suburban Grayslake the mayor is calling this a "100 year flood" event.

Standing water also hit the Bull Creek neighborhood of Libertyville near Routes 45 and 137.

Rainfall totals range from 3-to5 inches of rain since midnight.

Chicago usually sees only 3 1/2 inches of rain during the entire month of July.

Lake County residents also are dealing with water in their basements.

Several rounds of rain today have caused many basements to flood, drain and flood again.

It's a waiting game for the water to recede and the cleanup to begin.