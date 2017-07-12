Heat and humidity to continue producing an explosive atmosphere likely to generate additional waves of drenching, severe weather-producing t-storms though Wednesday night
Strong thunderstorm – Significant Weather Advisory for LaSalle County until 2AM CDT…
Thunderstorm threat continues tonight- Evening’s first wave approaching from the west
Cool, damp pattern to persist into the weekend
Periods of strong to severe storms likely next 72 hours
Scattered thunderstorms approaching from the southwest.. brief downpours and gusty winds possible this evening
Tornado warning for Southern Ford and southwest Iroquois Counties until 5:15PM CDT
What observations do scientists make about tornadoes?
Tornado warning for central Winnebago County until 8pm
New severe thunderstorm warning for south portions of the Chicago Metro area valid until 2pm includes much of Cook County- Warning canceled as storms move east of the area
Severe thunderstorm warning extended until 6:30pm for northeast Winnebago County
Tornado Warning issued for Benton, Jasper counties in NW Indiana until 6:45 p.m.
Band of showers/thunderstorms moving southeast through the Chicago area early this Friday morning
Last weekend of June to feature cool weather