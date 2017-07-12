× Heat Advisory until 7PM CDT this Wednesday evening for LaSalle, Livingston, Grundy and Ford Counties

..HOT AND VERY HUMID TODAY…

Heat Advisory for

La Salle-Grundy-Livingston-Ford Counties as well as farther south into

central Illinois

Including the cities of Ottawa, Morris, Pontiac, and Paxton

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat

Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT

this evening.

* TEMPERATURE…low 90s, with heat indices around 105.

-depending upon how cloud cover improves. the Advisory may have to be

extended farther north and east today, so stay tuned…

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned

room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and

neighbors.