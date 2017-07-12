Heat Advisory until 7PM CDT this Wednesday evening for LaSalle, Livingston, Grundy and Ford Counties
..HOT AND VERY HUMID TODAY…
Heat Advisory for
La Salle-Grundy-Livingston-Ford Counties as well as farther south into
central Illinois
Including the cities of Ottawa, Morris, Pontiac, and Paxton
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat
Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT
this evening.
* TEMPERATURE…low 90s, with heat indices around 105.
-depending upon how cloud cover improves. the Advisory may have to be
extended farther north and east today, so stay tuned…
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned
room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives and
neighbors.