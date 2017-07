Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- Volunteers and emergency workers in Gurnee put down sandbags along the Des Plaines River Wednesday to keep floodwaters at bay.

Village officials say the move is part of its emergency response to the heavy rain that's been falling over the area.

Gurnee spokesman Jack Linehan said if the river crests above 10 feet, water could spill on to Grand Avenue and get into homes.

Six Flag Great America closed for the day around 1 p.m. due to flooding in the area.