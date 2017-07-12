× Flooding expected this afternoon on the Fox River at Montgomery

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois:

Fox River at Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties. Three to five inches of rain fell across portions of Kane countyovernight…causing significant rises on the Fox River. With additional rainfall forecast, additional rises will be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.

Additional information can be found at weather.gov/chicago.

* from this afternoon until further notice.

* At 645 AM Wednesday the stage was 12.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this afternoon and continue to

rise to near 13.7 feet by Saturday afternoon.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Minor lowland flooding begins near river.