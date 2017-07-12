× Flood Warning for the North branch of the Chicago River at Albany Ave. effective this Wednesday evening

…The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Warning

for the following rivers in Illinois…

North Branch Chicago River at Chicago Albany Ave affecting Cook

County

.Heavy rainfall in the past 12 hours has caused significant rises

along the Chicago River. Keep updated on the forecasts if you are

along these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…If you encounter a flooded roadway…turn around and

find an alternate route.

Additional information can be found at weather.gov/chicago.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The North Branch Chicago River at Chicago Albany Ave.

* from this evening to Thursday morning.

* At 1100 AM Wednesday the stage was 3.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to

rise to near 7.1 feet by early Thursday.The river will fall below

flood stage by early Thursday.