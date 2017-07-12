× Flash Flood Watch through Thursday morning for all but southernmost portion of the Chicago area cover northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana

Counties under the Flash Flood Watch through Thursday morning……

Winnebago-Boone-McHenry-Lake IL-Ogle-Lee-De Kalb-Kane-DuPage-Cook-

La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Will-Lake IN-Porter-

Including the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Waukegan,

Oregon, Dixon, Dekalb, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton, Chicago, Ottawa,

Oswego, Morris, Joliet, Gary, and Valparaiso

…Dark-green-shaded area on highlighted map…

232 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest

Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Boone,

Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake

IL, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago. In northwest

Indiana, Lake IN and Porter.

* From 9 PM CDT this evening through Thursday morning.

* Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates of over one inch per

hour are expected to move across north central and northeast

Illinois, and portions of northwest Indiana this evening into

overnight.

* With already saturated ground from today`s heavy rainfall,

flash flooding could occur, quickly posing danger to motorists

and those in low-lying area.