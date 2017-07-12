Flash Flood Watch through Thursday morning for all but southernmost portion of the Chicago area cover northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana
Counties under the Flash Flood Watch through Thursday morning……
Winnebago-Boone-McHenry-Lake IL-Ogle-Lee-De Kalb-Kane-DuPage-Cook-
La Salle-Kendall-Grundy-Will-Lake IN-Porter-
Including the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Waukegan,
Oregon, Dixon, Dekalb, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton, Chicago, Ottawa,
Oswego, Morris, Joliet, Gary, and Valparaiso
…Dark-green-shaded area on highlighted map…
232 PM CDT Wed Jul 12 2017
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest
Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Boone,
Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake
IL, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago. In northwest
Indiana, Lake IN and Porter.
* From 9 PM CDT this evening through Thursday morning.
* Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates of over one inch per
hour are expected to move across north central and northeast
Illinois, and portions of northwest Indiana this evening into
overnight.
* With already saturated ground from today`s heavy rainfall,
flash flooding could occur, quickly posing danger to motorists
and those in low-lying area.