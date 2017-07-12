Flash flood watch expanded to include far south portions of the metro area.

Colfax and Smith blocked off in Palatine due to flooding

Area shaded in dark green indicates counties under a flash flood watch.

 

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Illinois and Indiana,
including the following counties:  in Illinois… Ford, Iroquois,
Kankakee, and Livingston. In Indiana… Benton, Jasper, and
Newton.

* Through Thursday morning.

* Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates of over one inch per
hour are expected to move across portions of central Illinois
and northwest Indiana overnight into early Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.