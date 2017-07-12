× Flash flood watch expanded to include far south portions of the metro area.

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Illinois and Indiana,

including the following counties: in Illinois… Ford, Iroquois,

Kankakee, and Livingston. In Indiana… Benton, Jasper, and

Newton.

* Through Thursday morning.

* Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates of over one inch per

hour are expected to move across portions of central Illinois

and northwest Indiana overnight into early Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.