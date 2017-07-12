Flash flood watch expanded to include far south portions of the metro area.
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Chicago has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Illinois and Indiana,
including the following counties: in Illinois… Ford, Iroquois,
Kankakee, and Livingston. In Indiana… Benton, Jasper, and
Newton.
* Through Thursday morning.
* Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates of over one inch per
hour are expected to move across portions of central Illinois
and northwest Indiana overnight into early Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.