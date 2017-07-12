× Flash Flood Warning until 4:15PM CDT for all or portions of Kendall, Will, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

…Depicted in dark red on highlighted map…

* Until 415 PM CDT Wednesday

* At 1013 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Around one inch of rain has

already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to

begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Cicero, Evanston, Bolingbrook, Skokie,

Des Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove,

Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield, Park Ridge

and Calumet City.

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 265 and 294.

I-57 between mile markers 352 and 358.

I-88 between mile markers 102 and 140.

I-94 between mile markers 39 and 70.

I-290 between mile markers 12 and 29.

I-294 between mile markers 39 and 70.

I-355 between mile markers 10 and 26.