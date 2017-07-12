Flash Flood Emergency issued for Lake, McHenry Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Lake and northeastern McHenry Counties until 11 a.m.

It will affect Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Island Lake, Long Grove, Park City and Wonder Lake.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Des Plaines River was at level of 10.0 feet and rising, the National Weather Service reports. Rainfall in the last 24 hours totals about 4.5 inches and the river rose over 4 feet over night.

The Village of Gurnee has declared an emergency flood response. Sandbagging supplies are available to residents at the Public Works Facility, 1151 Kilbourne Road, should you need them.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for:

Northern Du Page County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Kane County in Northeast Illinois

Northwestern Cook County in northeast Illinois

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.