Dangerous weather hits Chicago area causing major flooding

CHICAGO — Dangerous weather hit Chicagoland overnight with high winds and flash flooding.

The heavy rain caused flooding and cleanup problems to some residences and roads across the area.

Some residents in the northern suburbs evacuated overnight after severe weather leads to flash flooding.

Heavy rain pounded Wilmette where several streets are filled with standing water, making travel hazardous.

High winds knocked down several tree branches. At Green Bay and Linden, one person was struck by a car and taken to the hospital. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.