Amtrak suspends Milwaukee to Chicago service due to flooding

MILWAUKEE — Heavy thunderstorms are flooding roads and low-lying areas in southern Wisconsin, causing Amtrak to suspend service between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Amtrak says local flooding in Kenosha County and Lake County, Illinois has led to a train track closure affecting the Hiawatha line. Amtrak did not say when restoration of service was expected.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties through Wednesday morning. Up to five inches of rain has already fallen.

A flash flood watch is in effect from Sheboygan south to the east and in south central Wisconsin. The storms are also producing wind gusts of up to 60 mph as well as hail.