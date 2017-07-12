× 17-year-old charged with fatal shooting of Glenview teen

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting that killed a Glenview teen, the Cook County Sheriff said.

Angelique “Angie” Morris, 17, was found shot inside the Heritage Village Pointe Apartments, in the 9900 block of Linda Lane, in unincorporated Des Plaines, Ill., around 1 a.m. July 8.

Police said Morris and the teen were in a room together. The two were in a relationship according to police. The teen, who lived at the residence, was handling the gun and it discharged fatally injuring Morris, police said.

Morris was taken to the hospital where she died.

The teen is being charged as a juvenile.

Morris was a senior at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview.