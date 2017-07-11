× Wrigley Field could host All-Star Game in near future

CHICAGO — Wrigley Field might be the home of a future All-Star Game, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Chicago Cubs are being considered for an upcoming All-Star Game, but stressed that several clubs are in the bidding process, the Tribune said.

The Tribune said the Cubs still need to upgrade their visiting clubhouse and press box to host a game, but both are part of Wrigley Field’s renovation plans.

The 2018 All-Star Game will be held in Washington and the 2019 game in Cleveland. The Tribune said Manfred is looking at sites for 2020, 2021 and 2022, and may announce them all at once.

The Cubs haven’t hosted an All-Star Game since 1990.