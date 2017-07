Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 40-year-old woman was shot to death while sleeping this morning in the city's Washington Park neighborhood.

Around 5:30 a.m., a bullet came through one of the walls of her home and struck her as she slept on the couch.

The woman was rushed to Stroger Hospital, but her wounds were too severe and she was pronounced dead.

Her name has not yet been released.

There is no word on the gunman at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.