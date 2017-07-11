× TLC reality TV dad Toby Willis of ‘The Willis Family’ pleads guilty in child rape case

Officials say the father of reality TV’s “The Willis Family” Toby Willis plead guilty to child rape charges.

Willis was expected to start on July 18, WKBW reports.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Willis in 2016 in Kentucky where he had gone to avoid officers.

At that time the 46-year-old was charged with one count of rape of a child and was being held without bond on a fugitive from justice warrant.

The investigation found information that Willis, who is originally from Chicago, had a sexual encounter with an underage female about 12 years ago.

The family’s TLC reality show focuses on their musical group, which includes 12 Willis children. It has since been cancelled.