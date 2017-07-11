Sketch released of man police say attempted to abduct Indiana child

FISH LAKE, Ind. — Police released a sketch of a man they said tried to abduct a child by putting him in a duffle bag in late June.

Officials responded to a call in Fish Lake, Ind. in the 7400 block of East SR 4 on June 29, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said.

When police arrived, they said the homeowner was outside of his house with his one-year-old son nearby. The homeowner told police a man approached him from a vehicle that was parked near the end of his driveway and asked him for some water.

Police said when the homeowner came back with water, the suspect was trying to put the child in a duffel bag.

The homeowner confronted the suspect, punched him in the head and took his son into the home. He then ran back outside as the suspect was driving away.

Police described the suspect as a white male with beard stubble, wearing a white tee shirt and gray camouflage shirts. The vehicle driven by the suspect was described as a silver or gray 1990’s style minivan, police said. The victim met with an Indiana State Police sketch artist to create the image of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 219-326-7700.

