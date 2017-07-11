× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:15PM for northern Kane County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 1115 PM CDT

* At 1041 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gilberts, or

near Sleepy Hollow, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Elgin around 1045 PM CDT.

Sleepy Hollow and West Dundee around 1055 PM CDT.

St. Charles and East Dundee around 1105 PM CDT.

Geneva, Bartlett and Wayne around 1115 PM CDT.