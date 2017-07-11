Security camera captures carjacking in Wicker Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A home security camera was rolling when a carjacking happened in front of a Wicker Park apartment building.

It happened just before midnight Friday night in the 1700 block of West Julian Street.

The video shows a couple pulling up to the location in a 2017 Honda Sedan.

They were approached by two suspects. One was carrying a gun.

The gunman demands the keys and then shouts for the couple to run. The suspects then drove off.

Police say they later learn a third man acted as a lookout.

The two victims ages 24 and 26 were unhurt.