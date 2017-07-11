Police seek man suspected of groping girl at grocery store

CHICAGO – Chicago police are searching for a man who groped a child at a North Side grocery store.

Police say the 9-year-old girl was at Tony’s Finer Foods at Central Park and Fullerton in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood Monday.  She was inside the store around 3:45 p.m. when the man approached her and grabbed her.  The man ran away when a relative of the girl confronted him.

The store had a surveillance image of the man who was wearing a light-colored t-shirt with the words "a better world" printed on it.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.