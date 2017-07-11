× Officers honored for taking shots during drug bust

Two Chicago police officers were honored Tuesday for stopping a drug deal and surviving gunshots during the bust.

The Chicago Police Memorial Fund named Martin Hernandez and Joel Lopez Officers of the Month.

Police say Lopez and Hernandez tried to stop a drug deal in the 4600 block of Maypole in May.

A woman involved in the drug transaction started running and fired at the officers.

One of the bullets hit Hernandez in his bulletproof vest, possibly saving his life.

The woman was shot and apprehended.

The Foundation also received a $5,000 donation to use for buying new bulletproof vests for officers.