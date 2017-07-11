Isaiah Sharkey
Midday Fix: Isaiah Sharkey performs live
-
Midday Fix: Singer/author Jimmy Webb performs live
-
Midday Fix: Jonathan McReynolds performs live
-
Midday Fix: Cliff Alexis from the NIU Steelband performs live
-
Midday Fix: Magic Giant performs live
-
Midday Fix: Barry Williams chats with the Midday News
-
-
Midday Fix: Tu Bloom live from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
-
Midday Fix: Live performance from the Marriott Theatre production, She Loves Me
-
Midday Fix: Brain training – the future of brain interface technology
-
Midday Fix: Live performance from Marcus Roberts
-
Midday Fix: Live performance from Ronnie Baker Brooks
-
-
Midday Fix: Strong Is the New Pretty author Kate Parker
-
Midday Fix: American Hookup: The New Culture of Sex on Campus author Lisa Wade
-
Midday Fix: Hamilton co-author Jeremy McCarter joins us to discuss his new book – Young Radicals: In the War for American Ideals