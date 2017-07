× Metra BNSF trains running again after freight train derailment in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Metra BNSF trains are running again freight train derailment in Aurora Tuesday morning.

The derailment happened in the BNSF Eola Rail Yard, between the Aurora and IL-59 stations.

UPDATE: BNSF trains now moving past site of freight derailment btw Aurora and IL-59 Stations. Continue to expect delays. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) July 11, 2017

