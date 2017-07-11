Man fatally shot in Pace paratransit van on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death in a Pace van in what appears to be an armed robbery on the city's South Side.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The 50-year-old man was at a Citgo station at 83rd and Stony Island, speaking to the female driver of the Pace paratransit van, when another man confronted him and demanded his cellphone.

The victim was pushed into the Pace van at gunpoint, and shot several times.

The man didn't survive his injuries. The shooter ran away.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.