Larry Potash’s daughter on set, interviews Kratt Brothers from PBS’ ‘Wild Kratts’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN's very own Larry Potash brought his adorable daughter, Mallory, on set today, giving her a chance at anchoring as she spoke with the Kratt Brothers, Chris and Martin, from the PBS animated series 'Wild Kratts.'

Mallory asked the brothers, "what is the most fierce animal you have ever seen?" to which they replied, "tigers and Komodo dragons!"

'Wild Kratts' is an educational show that follows Chris and Martin's adventure-filled encounters with wild animals. Look out for their new animated kids special 'Wild Kratts Alaska: Hero's Journey' coming soon.