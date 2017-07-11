× Kris Dunn’s departure, bad performance vs Hawks gives the Bulls a “Case of the Mondays”

LAS VEGAS – Perhaps Monday is a sign of what’s to come in the start of a new era of Bulls basketball.

Yet you’re not supposed to look like a rebuilding team just yet. If you’re going to lose games in order to get draft picks, you have to do so in the fall and the winter. But on Monday, the Bulls took a few blows on a rough few hours in Las Vegas that might leave a bit of one of the city’s well-known hangovers.

First came the news about new point guard Kris Dunn, who will miss the remainder of the Summer League as he returns home for what the Bulls described as “Family reasons.” It gives the team less of a chance to see one of the potential starting point guards for the season in action over the next week or so.

Then came the second league game against the Hawks – which made a bad day even worse.

In a miserable display of shooting, the Bulls failed to hit a three-pointer in the first half and shot 21.9 percent from the floor in a 20-point loss to Atlanta. Some of the statistics from the team are as staggering as they are concerning.

First round pick Lauri Markkanen, who was strong in his Summer League debut Saturday against the Mavericks, missed all ten of his three-point attempts and was just 1-of-13 from the field in an eight-point effort. Denzel Valentine struggled nearly as much, hitting just 1-of-12 from the field and scored just four points.

Only three players shot over 30 percent from the game and none had a +/- above zero.

At least the Bulls have a chance for some quick redemption as they play their third preseason game against the Wizards at 6 PM Central Time. Maybe their Tuesday performance will help them forget about their major “Case of the Mondays”