Kermit the Frog finding a new voice after 27 years

HOLLYWOOD, UNITED STATES: Kermit the Frog greets the public during the unveiling of a star for the amphibian icon on Hollywood's famous Walk of Fame Walk of Fame 14 November 2002 in Hollywood, California. Kermit has been a regular feature on the popular children's television program "Sesame Street". AFP/LUCIAN READ (Photo credit should read LUCIAN READ/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice.
The Hollywood Reporter reports that Steve Whitmire has left his role as the voice behind the iconic Muppet. Whitmire has voiced the character since Muppets creator Jim Henson’s death in 1990.
A Muppets Studio spokeswoman tells the outlets that longtime Muppets performer Matt Vogel will be taking over the role.
Representatives for Disney, which owns Muppets Studio, didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday about the motivation behind the move.
In addition to Kermit, Whitmire had voiced grumpy critic Statler, Rizzo the Rat and other characters for the Muppets.