‘I Am Englewood’: Photographer tells the story of life beyond the headlines

CHICAGO -- They say a picture is worth a thousand words. A photographer who spends his days documenting life in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood believes they can also change how we see the world - or just a single community. Kenneth Johnson shares candid images of everyday life to tell what he sees as the real stories of Englewood, that don't necessarily make headlines.

WGN photojournalist Kevin Doellman spoke to Johnson about how he's using a camera to make sure those stories are told.

See more of Johnson's work on his website.