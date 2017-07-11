× Flash Flood Warning until 4:45AM CDT Wednesday morning for portions of Lake, Cook,Kane, McHenry, and DuPage Counties in northeast Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 445 AM CDT Wednesday

* At 1043 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Elgin, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,

Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton,

Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst,

Lombard, Buffalo Grove and Carol Stream.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the

warned area.