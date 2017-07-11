× Facebook video may help police catch child robber

CHICAGO — Chicago police say a young boy who may have been carrying a gun in a Facebook video may also be connected to a string of robberies.

In the video, a man can be heard encouraging the child to shout gang slogans, and showing what appeared to be a gun in his pocket.

The boy flashes a black object, though it’s unclear whether it’s an actual gun.

Now police are trying to tie the video to 11 robberies, most of them in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

Victims say a boy as young as six flashed a gun before robbing them.