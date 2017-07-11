Early Morning Hero: Megan Randich

WESTCHESTER, Ill. -- One of our July Early Morning Heroes, Megan Randich, is a physical therapist at Athletico in Westchester. Every morning Randich teaches muscle techniques and exercises to her patients in order to help them recover from their physical injuries. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.