WESTCHESTER, Ill. -- One of our July Early Morning Heroes, Megan Randich, is a physical therapist at Athletico in Westchester. Every morning Randich teaches muscle techniques and exercises to her patients in order to help them recover from their physical injuries. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.
Early Morning Hero: Megan Randich
-
Early Morning Hero: Sonya Moore
-
Early Morning Hero: Maria Alvarez
-
Early Morning Hero: Cheryl Glover
-
Early Morning Hero: Aaron Grey
-
Early Morning Hero: Frederick Nowaczyk
-
-
Early Morning Hero: James Hill
-
$300K raised for Christian musician Nathan Johnson who lost wife hours after childbirth
-
Video captures runaway bus careening out of control in Brooklyn
-
Trump mocks ‘low IQ’ MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski for ‘face-lift’
-
‘Beat me like an animal’ Muslim woman says attacker ripped off her hijab, cut her with knife
-
-
River North security guard attacked by man she was trying to help
-
Woman in viral ‘Fake Homeless’ video arrested
-
8-year-old drives his sister to McDonald’s to get a cheeseburger