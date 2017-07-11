Dave Eanet talks Cubs and Cats on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Most people thought than his appearance in mid-July would have featured positive talk about two teams.

But on Tuesday, Dave Eanet was talking only about the success of one.

As Northwestern approaches a potentially historic season in football and basketball, the Cubs are struggling heading into the second half of the season. At the moment, they are staring at a five-and-a-half game deficit in the NL Central and are not even in the Wild Card conversation.

The Sports Director at WGN Radio discussed both of those topics on Tuesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. To watch Dave's segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.