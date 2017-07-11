× Continued risk of severe storms across varying portions of the Chicago area today through Wednesday into Thursday

With warm moist unstable air in place, a frontal boundary vacillating north-south over the area and upper-air impulses rotating through a west-east jet stream flow aloft, at varying times northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana will be under the influence of strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday into Thursday. Damaging winds, large hail and localized flood-producing downpours will be the primary threats.

The National Storm Prediction Center has our area included in the daily severe weather outlook Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (see the highlighted map for today/tonight and the Wednesday/Wednesday night and Thursday maps below. Timing the storms that could impact our area will be difficult, depending upon many factors, but the frontal position will be a primary contributing factor.

Current thinking is later this Tuesday afternoon into the overnight hours a warm front will move north out of central Illinois across our area triggering the next round showers and thunderstorms here. Wednesday that front will move north into Wisconsin while a cold front approaches from the west resulting in the next round of thunderstorms later Wednesday afternoon into the overnight. Thursday that cold front will lie to our south with the main threat of storms primarily along that frontal boundary south of Interstate-80.

High pressure is then expected to take over Friday into the coming weekend.

Severe weather outlook Wednesday/Wednesday night…

Severe weather outlook Thursday/Thursday night…