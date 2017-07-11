× Chicago woman who dropped baby to her death sentenced to probation

CHICAGO — A woman who dropped her newborn from a Chicago high-rise, has been sentenced to four years probation.

Mubashra Uddin, 20, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of her baby girl in 2015. She was originally charged with first-degree murder.

Uddin dropped the baby out of an eighth floor window of her family’s Uptown apartment after giving birth, she’d hidden the pregnancy from her parents, who she believed would not have approved.

She was given credit at her sentencing, for serving almost two years in jail.