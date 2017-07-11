Body-cam video of Shia LaBeouf’s arrest released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some.

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Authorities released police body-camera video and new details in actor Shia LaBeouf's arrest in Savannah, Ga., over the weekend.

LaBeouf was arrested by Savannah-Chatham metro police around 4 a.m. Saturday.

His arrest came after police said he ran from them to his hotel, after failing to comply with their request to leave the area near a Wild Wings Café.

The body cam video shows LaBeouf shouting profanities at officers while being arrested. At one point he said, "I've got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with."

He was charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction and public intoxication.