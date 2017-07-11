× Band of strong thunderstorms with heavy downpours/vivid lightning moving east across northern portion of the Chicago area this Tuesday evening

A band of potentially flood-producing showers and thunderstorms has developed across northern Illinois this Tuesday evening. Storms will be moving east, repeatedly hitting some of the same areas as the band of storms works its way very slowly north. Portions of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and northernmost sections of Kane and Cook Counties will be impacted by these storms tonight. Rainfall totals of 2-inches or more may occur in some locations…Embedded in these storms could be brief bursts of dime to nickel-sized hail and gusty winds to 40 miles per hour.

