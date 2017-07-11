× American League beats the National League 2-1 in 10 innings in the 88th MLB All-Star Game

MIAMI – For the first time since 2002, this game didn’t count for anything except the pride of its participants.

That didn’t mean that Major League Baseball’s 88th Midsummer Classic was void of drama and didn’t stay competitive into the late innings. Just because an extra game in the World Series wasn’t on the line was it not an intriguing night at Marlins Park.

Not that it was the most thrilling game in All-Star Game history, but a close contest kept the fans interest from the start to the finish as the best in the majors refused to give the other league over the course of the contest. In fact, the teams needed more than nine innings to get it done.

But Robinson Cano’s tenth-inning homer off Cubs’ closer Wade Davis gave the American League the final advantage in a 2-1 victory over the National League. While it won’t give the league’s representative in the World Series the chance to start the Fall Classic at home, it does give the AL their fifth-straight win over the National League in the Midsummer Classic.

Started by Chris Sale and Max Scherzer, the pitchers reigned for both leagues through the first four innings of the contest. The Twins’ Miguel Sano broke the scoreless tie with a single of the Dodgers’ Alex Wood to put the American League up 1-0 but the National League tied the game in the sixth inning on a solo homer from the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina.

It remained scoreless until ninth inning when the National League mounted a threat against Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel. Molina and the Diamondbacks’ Jake Lamb were on second and third, respectively, with two outs in the inning but Kimbrel got the Mets’ Michael Conforto on the swinging strikeout to end the inning.

Cano took advantage of the new life for the American League as he led off the 10th inning with a line drive homer into the right field bullpen to give the American League the lead. The Indians’ Andrew Miller allowed just one baserunner in finishing off the game in the bottom of the 10th inning as the American League as once again victorious, even if it won’t mean more than pride this season.