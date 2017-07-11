14-year-old girl electrocuted when cell phone falls into bathtub

LUBBOCK, Texas — Fourteen-year-old Madison Coe died Sunday morning after being electrocuted in her bathtub, reported KCBD.

According to Madison’s mother and grandmother, the teen was in the bathtub at her father’s home in Lovington, N.M., she plugged in her phone or grabbed it as it was being charged.

“There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” said Madison’s grandmother Donna O’Guinn, fighting back tears.

While Madison’s family continues to mourn her loss, they are opening up about her tragic death in order to create awareness about the dangers of having electrical appliances near water.

“We need to be aware. We need to teach our children that electricity and water do not mix,” O’Guinn said. “She’s just going to be greatly missed by all of us. She has a special place in my heart.”

Madison had just graduated 8th grade and was set to attend high school in Houston.