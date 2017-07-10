Your Money Matters: Chicago hiring trends, tips to making a graceful exit and how to ask for a raise, from Marilyn Bird of Robert Half

Marilyn Bird, District President
Robert Half
www.roberthalf.com
The company has more than 325 staffing locations worldwide, including 9 branches in the Chicagoland area.
Chicago Location:
Robert Half
205 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 3301
Chicago, IL 60601
Chicago Hiring Trends:
Here’s the top 5 positions we’re seeing in high demand at the moment in the Chicago area:
- Customer service
- Senior financial analyst
- Accounts payable
- Payroll
- Desktop support
Secrets to a Graceful Exit
It’s as important to leave a good last impression as it is to make a good first impression. You should be remembered for your positive contributions, not as the one who made a scene on their last day.
You never know when you may come across current colleagues and managers again – you may even work together in the future.
Be honest but constructive – the information you give could help improve the workplace. Offer feedback and suggestions that can lead to change rather than emotionally charged grievances.
Even if your work experience was not always smooth sailing, keep your interaction in the meeting upbeat and positive. Remember, this is the last impression you will make with your current employer.
When discussing your work experience with other individuals, be truthful in the discussion. What you say in this meeting could have an impact on other people’s careers.
Give adequate notice
Inform your boss before other employees
Don’t be dramatic
Don’t accept a counteroffer
Nix the negativity
Be helpful during the transition period
Lock down an inside contact or two
Have an exit interview and meet with HR to learn about any continuing benefits.
Clean up and pack up
Have a full last day