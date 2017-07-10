Your Money Matters: Chicago hiring trends, tips to making a graceful exit and how to ask for a raise, from Marilyn Bird of Robert Half

Marilyn Bird, District President

Robert Half

www.roberthalf.com

The company has more than 325 staffing locations worldwide, including 9 branches in the Chicagoland area.

Chicago Location:

205 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 3301

Chicago, IL 60601

Chicago Hiring Trends:

Here’s the top 5 positions we’re seeing in high demand at the moment in the Chicago area:

Customer service Senior financial analyst Accounts payable Payroll Desktop support

Secrets to a Graceful Exit

It’s as important to leave a good last impression as it is to make a good first impression. You should be remembered for your positive contributions, not as the one who made a scene on their last day.

You never know when you may come across current colleagues and managers again – you may even work together in the future.

Be honest but constructive – the information you give could help improve the workplace. Offer feedback and suggestions that can lead to change rather than emotionally charged grievances.

Even if your work experience was not always smooth sailing, keep your interaction in the meeting upbeat and positive. Remember, this is the last impression you will make with your current employer.

When discussing your work experience with other individuals, be truthful in the discussion. What you say in this meeting could have an impact on other people’s careers.

Give adequate notice

Inform your boss before other employees

Don’t be dramatic

Don’t accept a counteroffer

Nix the negativity

Be helpful during the transition period

Lock down an inside contact or two

Have an exit interview and meet with HR to learn about any continuing benefits.

Clean up and pack up

Have a full last day