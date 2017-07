Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI - They'll probably be in the same dugout for years to come, but Sunday Michael Kopech and Yoan Moncada went head to head.

Kopech got the best of Moncada, twice. The umpire rung up the Cuban phenom after only two strikes. Then after a few laughs from everyone involved, Kopech burned him again for an official strikeout.

#WhiteSox Michael Kopech pitching to Yoan Moncada. Ump calls strike 3 on strike 2 and then Moncada strikes out swinging. pic.twitter.com/4K8bFlUuwF — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) July 9, 2017

Kopech finished the game with a perfect inning of work, while Moncada went hitless in two at bats.