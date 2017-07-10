Watch Garth Brooks serenade grandma, give her guitar on eve of her 89th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Garth Brooks gave an 89-year-old fan a birthday to remember.

On July 2, Brooks spotted a fan in the crowd at his concert at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The day before her 89th birthday, Laura Bertaut held up a sign at the concert that read, "Elvis was my last concert" -- that made an appearance on the jumbotron.

Bertaut attended an Elvis Presley concert over 40 years ago, also in Louisiana.

Brooks decided to serenade her with his hit, "If Tomorrow Never Comes."

To top it off, he finished the song by giving Miss Laura his guitar.

Video of the encounter was posted to Facebook by Spencer Graves who attended the concert.

Watch the full video below: