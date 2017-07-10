× Thunderstorm development expected soon across the Chicago area

Latest visible satellite imagery suggests ample instability exists to support rapid thunderstorm development early this evening. The satellite image below shows formations indicative of low and mid-level cloud development often seen as a precursor to thunderstorm growth.

Severe thunderstorm watch #407 remains in effect until 11 PM CDT. Storms are expected to develop across the area by 6 PM. Some may contain large hail and damaging wind gusts.