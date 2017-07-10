Thunderstorm development expected soon across the Chicago area

Posted 4:46 PM, July 10, 2017, by

Clouds over Ravenswood Manor after 7pm Tuesday evening. Photo is facing east.

Latest visible satellite imagery suggests ample instability exists to support rapid thunderstorm development early this evening. The satellite image below shows formations indicative of low and mid-level cloud development often seen as a precursor to thunderstorm growth.

 

Visible satellite imagery courtesy of College of Du Page weather.

Severe thunderstorm watch #407 remains in effect until 11 PM CDT.  Storms are expected to develop across the area by 6 PM. Some may contain large hail and damaging wind gusts.

 

 

 