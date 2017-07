× This Tuesday is Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven

CHICAGO — This Tuesday, grab a free Slurpee to celebrate 7-Eleven Day!

7-Eleven is celebrating 7-11, a.k.a July 11, by offering free small Slurpees for a limited time only.

You can snag a small Slurpee anytime between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. while supplies last at participating stores.

Try their flavors old and new for a refreshing treat in the middle of Summer.

7-Eleven is also celebrating its 90th anniversary, founded in 1927.