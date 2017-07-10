× Strong winds with thunderstorms over portions of Will, Kankakee, Cook and Lake County, Indiana until 9:30AM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WILL…NORTHEASTERN

KANKAKEE…SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 AM

CDT…

At 826 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong winds

over Frankfort, moving southeast at 35 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph will be possible. Some wind damage is also

possible to mobile homes, roofs, trees and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Merrillville, Chicago Heights,

Schererville, Lansing, Crown Point, New Lenox, Munster, Park Forest,

Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort, Griffith, St. John, Midlothian, Cedar

Lake, Steger and Flossmoor.

Including the following interstates…

I-57 between mile markers 324 and 349.

I-80 between mile markers 135 and 155.

I-355 near mile marker 1.

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 238 and 249.