× Strong thunderstorm in western LaSalle County until 9PM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY UNTIL

900 PM CDT…

At 822 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ladd, or 7 miles northwest of Peru, moving east at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Ottawa, Peru, Oglesby, La Salle, Utica, North Utica, Tonica, Naplate,

Cedar Point and Troy Grove.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 48 and 66.

I-80 between mile markers 73 and 89.