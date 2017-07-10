× Smart home device calls 911 amidst domestic disturbance

TIJERAS, N.M. — A smart home device came to the rescue during a domestic assault in a suburb of Albuquerque, New Mexico,

The gadget recorded the suspect of the assault asking his girlfriend “Did you call the sheriffs?”

The device apparently understood the question as a prompt and called authorities.

A county sheriff said the suspect, Eduardo Barros, took out a gun and threatened to kill his girlfriend during the dispute.

Police were able to rescue the girlfriend and her daughter from the home and take Barros into custody after a several hour standoff.